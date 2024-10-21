Accused drunk driver who smashed into car was arrested for DUI months ago

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive surveillance video that captured the moment a suspected hit-and-run driver slammed his truck into parked cars at a Sandy Springs apartment complex.

It was around 3 a.m. on October 16 when Sandy Springs police received word that Alpharetta police were investigating a hit-and-run involving a white truck that had crashed into the back of an officer’s SUV on GA-400.

When Sandy Springs police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, they tried to stop the driver, but he kept on going and led police on a chase that ended when the driver veered off River Parkway, near Roswell Road, crashed through a fence, drove up an embankment, and crashed into a parked car at the Azalea Park at Sandy Springs apartments.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver, Bryan Sisimitmazas,22, tried to run from the scene, but police caught up to him before he could get away, investigators confirmed.

Tenants who heard the crash rushed outside to find three damaged cars and tons of debris.

“I was just completely passed out and woke up to a very loud boom,” Gabe Terlesky said.

Terlesky told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the surveillance video shows the suspect’s truck crash into his 2022 Honda Civic, which was thrown into another parked car.

Terlesky confirmed that his car was totaled, but he added that he was grateful that no one was injured or killed.

“It’s very lucky that no one was even out here,” he said. " It was at 3 am so I’m just glad that he’s been caught and everything is okay.”

Before the Sandy Springs crash, Alpharetta police responded to a hit-and-run on GA 400.

Investigators said the suspect was speeding when he crashed into the back of an officer’s SUV.

The officer got out to check on the suspect and that’s when he sped away, investigators confirmed.

Multiple sources confirmed that doctors treated the officer for minor injuries.

Channel 2 has learned that the suspect is no stranger to law enforcement.

In July, Forsyth County deputies arrested him on DUI charges after he was clocked going 99 mph in a 55 mph zone.

TRENDING STORIES:

When a deputy tried to speak with him, he described a strong smell of alcohol coming from the car and added that Sisimitmazas’ eyes were “watery” and “bloodshot,” according to an incident report.

As of Monday afternoon, Sisimitmazas remained behind bars at the Fulton County Jail.

It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.

He’s currently being held on numerous charges, including driving-improper/erratic lane change, driving in circular or zig-zag course laying drags, driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer during the commission of certain crimes, reckless driving, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group