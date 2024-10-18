Man led police on wild chase from Alpharetta all the way to Sandy Springs after hitting cop car

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase started as a hit-and-run when the suspect crashed into an officer’s cruiser.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden learned that 22-year-old Bryan Armando Sismit-Mazas crashed his truck into the back of a police car in Alpharetta and never stopped driving until he got to Sandy Springs.

Police say he smashed through a fence at an apartment complex, drove up an embankment and rammed into several cars in the parking lot.

Seiden walked to the area on Friday and still found a trail of damage days after the chase.

Eden Lubéris told Seiden that he was asleep when he heard the sound of the crash.

“Very scary because we don’t know what’s going on. First moment, we think it’s an earthquake. We thought it was earthquake so we move to the front door,” he explained.

He says he rushed outside to make sure no one was hurt. That’s when he saw five cars that had been hit.

Sismit-Mazas tried to run, but police arrested him quickly before he could cause more damage.

