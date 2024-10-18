Woman found shot in the head inside car in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a woman was found sitting in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers were flagged down on Wesley Chapel Road near Langdon Drive where they found the 41-year-old woman.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her life-threatening injury.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw the car in the middle of the road with several lanes closed. The silver car was taken up onto a tow truck.

Police say it started as an argument on Leslie Brook Drive, which is just a block away, that turned into a fight, which led to gunfire.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Investigators haven’t commented on possible suspects or motives.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group