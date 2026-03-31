1 dead, 2 hurt in Atlantic Station shooting

ATLANTA — A deadly triple shooting is under investigation in the Atlantic Station neighborhood.

The gun violence happened inside the 17th St. Lofts before 6 p.m. Monday.

The complex is located at at 230 18th St. NW.

Customers, workers and neighbors watched as first responders pulled three people out of a high rise building shot.

“It’s scary. This area is not known for that, and I’m here maybe five times out of the week. So, it’s very alarming,” said Travis Davis.

Officers said bullets hit a 32-year-old woman in the arm and 26-year-old man in the arm. Bullets also hit a 23-year-old man in the torso.

“Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” said Lt. Christapher Butler.

Butler said the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit is working to confirm which, if any, of the three people lived at the apartment complex, how they knew one another and a potential motive behind the crime.

According to APD crime map data, this marks the first homicide in the Atlantic Station neighborhood in the past year. There have been at least nine aggravated assaults involving a gun there in the past year. This case could mark 10 and 11.

A spokesperson for the retail-residential area responded to Channel 2, “We are aware of a police response at the property related to an isolated incident inside a private residential building that is not managed by Atlantic Station. The incident was contained to the interior of that building, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

The area is no stranger to violence. There have been shootings there, including a November 2022 shooting that killed two young people and hurt four others.

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