Mother of 15-year-old boy murdered near Atlantic Station confronts son’s accused killer

ATLANTA — The mother of one of the two boys shot and killed near Atlantic Station last November confronted the defendant she believes killed her son.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was along the 17th Street bridge in midtown Atlanta, where the victim’s mother said this was a loss for all moms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tiffany Smith, the mother of 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, took the stand inside a Fulton County courtroom Thursday.

“I’m Cameron’s mom,” Smith said during her victim impact statement.

Smith spoke directly to the defendant, Demetrious Hill.

“Just looking at you, you’re a kid. It hurts. It’s heartbreaking,” Smith added.

Prosecutors said Hill was only 15 years old and in the ninth grade when he shot Jackson in the head, on November 26, 2022.

It happened during a mass shooting near Atlantic Station.

RELATED STORIES:

A bullet also hit and killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles during the barrage of gunfire.

“I forgive you and I just pray that you do what’s right,” Smith said to Hill.

Hill took a plea deal along with co-defendants Toney Wilson and Antonio Jackson.

Jackson was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years to serve. Wilson was sentenced to 40 years confinement, and 20 years to serve. Hill had the longest sentence with 40 years in prison and 30 years to serve.

Inside court, Deputy District Attorney, Chris Sperry told the court why Hill’s sentence was so lengthy.

“This particular defendant was observed extending his hand with a firearm in the direction (of) Cam,” explained Deputy District Attorney Chris Sperry.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said the shooting was gang-related. In October, three other defendants took plea deals.

“Do you forgive Demetrious Hill,” Washington asked.

“I…yeah, I forgive all the defendants. If I walk around with hate in my heart, it’s not going to change anything, so why not? My son wouldn’t want me to be angry,” Deerica Charles, the mother of Zyion Charles said. “But there’s…a part of me is missing and that’s why I’m angry. I will never heal from it, never,” Charles added.

Smith told Washington why she chose to forgive the shooters.

“Antonio Jackson’s mom walked up to me and said, I’m sorry for your loss and it hit me in my heart. The moms lost. It’s a loss for all moms,” Smith said.

There are two remaining defendants in the case. They are expected to take plea deals on Dec. 15.

RELATED NEWS:

Teens offered plea deals in shooting near Atlantic Station that left 12-year-old, 15-year-old dead One accepted the plea deal and two more are considering the terms of the deals offered to them.

©2023 Cox Media Group