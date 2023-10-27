Teens offered plea deals in shooting near Atlantic Station that left 12-year-old, 15-year-old dead

ATLANTA — One defendant in a November 2022 shooting that left a 12-year-old and 15-year-old dead on the 17th Street Bridge has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors and two more are considering deals offered to them.

The defendants, Antonio Jackson, A’Micael Aziz, Toney Wilson, Derodney Russell, Demetrius Hill and DeAndre Forston are all minors, but they were being charged as adults.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was the only reporter inside the Fulton County Courthouse as the deals for Aziz, Jackson and Hill were announced.

Aziz received the lightest sentence with his plea deal, 10 years with five to serve.

Prosecutors say surveillance video proved Aziz did not play a crucial role in the shooting.

“I expect when you get out, you’re going to help others not be in this situation,” Judge Craig Schwall told Aziz.

The state offered Jackson 20 years with 10 to serve and Hill was offered 40 years with 30 to serve.

“There are multiple suspected gunmen, but we believe there is significant evidence of aggravation in relation to this particular defendant,” the prosecutor said as he explained Hill’s sentence.

Attorneys for both Jackson and Hill say they were granted continuance so they have time to review the plea deals.

“[For] the mother in me who will never see her child again, it’s not enough,” Tiffany Smith, the mother of Cameron Jackson, told Washington on Friday. “I want you to look me in the face so I can show you the hurt that you caused to a mother.”

Atlanta police said in November of 2022, the defendants shot and killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson during a large fight on the 17th Street Bridge near Atlantic Station.

Atlanta police have previously said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.

Police searched for weeks and finally identified and arrested the six suspects.

Both Jackson and Hill are expected back in court next month.

