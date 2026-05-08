Man out of jail after being accused of killing son in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Months after a man was arrested and charged with shooting and killing his son, he’s been granted bond.

On Wednesday, Durante Rowe-Tolliver was granted a $190,000 bond, according to court records. Jail records show that he was released from custody on Thursday.

In October, Rowe-Tolliver was accused of killing 32-year-old Durante Schofield outside a Buckhead apartment complex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to his bond order, Rowe-Tolliver is to remain on house arrest 24-hours a day and not have contact with any family members besides his wife.

Investigators say that Schofield crashed his car into a building and called his girlfriend, an employee with the Fulton County Marshal’s Office. She picked him and drove him to their apartment at 55 Pharr.

Rowe-Tolliver drove to the apartment in Buckhead after learning his son had been in a crash, investigators said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once inside, he and his son began fighting, but when officers arrived, they say they appeared calm and walked out together. Once they got to the parking lot, the argument started again, police said.

Investigators say the father told police he believed his son reached toward his waistband as if he had a gun, so he fired at least 12 shots.

Police say they searched Schofield’s body, but he did not have a gun.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group