Trial underway for metro Atlanta woman accused of shooting man through bedroom door, killing him

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The trial for a Hall County woman accused of murder is underway.

In March 2025, Suzanne Renee Mericle was accused of shooting a man she was living with and dating through a bedroom door, killing him.

Channel 2 Action News reported when the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to Mericle’s home on Baybridge Drive at 1:15 a.m. on March 8, 2025.

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When they got there, investigators found James David Barron unresponsive in the bedroom with a gunshot to the chest.

Barron was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, where he was pronounced dead.

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Mericle was home when deputies got to the scene. The sheriff’s office said they learned Mericle had shot Barron with a handgun and she was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.

Now, Mericle is facing muliple murder charges at trial in Hall County court, as well as accusations she tampered with evidence, among others.

The trial started March 16 and is set to continue through Friday before resuming Monday, March 23.

Additional trial dates are set for late April, beginning April 20 and April 27.

Here is the full list of charges Mericle faces:

Malice Murder

2 counts of felony murder

Aggravated assault

Criminal damage to property

Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime

Tampering with evidence

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