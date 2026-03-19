‘Get ready to die about some chicken’: APD searching for Chick-fil-A thieves

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for help identifying some people who threatened Chick-fil-A workers and then stole from the business.

Police say they were called to the restaurant located at 875 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Someone in the drive-thru was accused of stealing more than $200 from the restaurant.

But while he was there, he shouted threats at the employees.

“You are going to serve me or get ready to die about some chicken," the suspect said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Employees ran away from the window, and the suspect eventually drove off in a silver SUV.

Surveillance video shows the man standing outside of the car and leaning into the window.

Anyone who knows who he is should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group