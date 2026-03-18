17-year-old soccer player in ICU with severe MRSA infection

ROSWELL, Ga. — A metro Atlanta high school student is in the ICU fighting a severe bacterial infection.

Mustafa Elhaj is a junior at Centennial High School and loves to play soccer. But he hasn’t been able to play the game that means so much to him in weeks.

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About a month ago, Mustafa’s family says he developed a severe MRSA bacterial infection that put him in the ICU. The Mayo Clinic says a MRSA infection is caused by a type of staph bacteria that’s become resistant to many of the antibiotics used to treat it.

“The infection led to septic shock and caused ARDS, a life-threatening condition that took away his ability to breathe on his own,” according to a GoFundMe a neighbor set up for Mustafa’s family.

Mustafa spent weeks on ECMO machine and ventilator. On Friday, his mother said that he is still in the ICU, but able to breathe on his own again. She said the progress her son is making has given them hope.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has reached out, called, texted, messaged, prayed, and donated to support our family during this time,” Shaheera Shalabi wrote. “Your kindness truly means more than words can express. Knowing so many people care about Mustafa has helped carry us through these difficult days.”

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