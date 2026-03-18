Man killed by ambulance was ‘always there for everyone.’ His final act was helping his grandson

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Jennifer Martinez is still wrapping her head around Sunday night’s crash that injured her 17-year-old son Conner and killed her 66-year-old father John Martin.

“He was a good papa and a great dad,” she told Channel 2’s Cory James on the phone Tuesday. “He loved hunting and fishing and he would help anybody. It doesn’t matter what time, where, how much. He was always there.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sunday night, Martin stopped to help his grandson who had car trouble near Atlanta Highway and Whitehead Road. Georgia State Patrol said a Northeast Georgia Medical Center ambulance hit Conner’s car, pinning both the teen and his grandfather.

Jennifer Wise witnessed the aftermath. She says it was foggy and rainy, but people immediately jumped out to help.

“I saw the EMT driver open his door and the look on his face was just utter shock,” Wise said.

A Northeast Georgia Health System spokesperson released a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

“Our hearts go out to everyone involved in the accident and their loved ones. We are cooperating with the accident investigation and providing mental and emotional support to staff members who have been impacted.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“It was all just really sad to hear,” said Mady Morrow, who is Conner’s coworker.

“I’m there rooting for him and my whole family is as well. We love him like a son,” she said.

As the Winder-Barrow High School junior recovers, the community is thinking of him and his family, who are dealing with unimaginable loss of Martin.

“He was always there for everyone. The kindest man, funny, big heart and everyone he knew is going to miss him dearly,” Jennifer Martinez said.

Martinez said her son had multiple lacerations, internal bleeding and a broken clavicle. She says he had a three-and-half hour surgery, but is doing better.

Georgia State Patrol said charges are pending against the EMT driver, but they have not been filed yet.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group