2 teens dead after shooting in South Fulton neighborhood

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are investigating a shooting that killed two teens. The suspect is on the run.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teens as 16-year-old Jamauri Smarr and 14-year-old Jeremiah Carter.

The latest developments on the search for the suspect, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

The shooting happened near the 4200 block of Fortune Point, South Fulton police said Tuesday night.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. One was initially listed in critical condition, but police later confirmed that both died from their injuries. Police have not released the teens’ names.

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Police say they are still searching for a suspect. There is no word on who that person might be.

Early Wednesday morning, South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs issued a statement calling their deaths “devastating,” but adding that South Fulton is one of the safest cities in Georgia.

“I am deeply saddened by the shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers Tuesday night, around 8:25 p.m. in the Cooks Landing subdivision. My heart goes out to the families of these young victims and the entire community as we grapple with this devastating loss. As mayor, I am in direct contact with our police commanders and the director of public safety, and I am closely monitoring this situation as it develops. At this time, details remain limited, but I want residents to know that our law enforcement officers are actively investigating this incident and are committed to identifying the individual or individuals responsible and bringing them to justice. While this is a painful moment for our city, I want to reassure our residents that South Fulton remains one of the safest cities in Georgia. We will not waver in our commitment to public safety and will continue working diligently to protect all who call South Fulton home.” — South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

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