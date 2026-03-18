Grandfather helping grandson with car trouble dies after ambulance crashes into them

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A grandfather died after an ambulance crashed into his grandson’s car and pinned both of them. The grandson is now recovering at the hospital and charges are pending against the driver.

The crash happened Sunday night on Atlanta Highway in Oconee County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers said John Carter Martin stopped to help a driver of a Camry that broke down.

Martin’s daughter, Jennifer Martinez, told Channel 2’s Cory James the driver her dad stopped to help was her son. Conner Schoon, 17, is a junior at Winder-Barrow High School.

Martin and Schoon were outside their truck and car when an ambulance from Northeast Georgia Medical Center hit the teen’s Camry. The chain-reaction crash caused the ambulance to pin both Martin and his grandson underneath it, according to GSP.

Martin died at the scene. Schoon is currently hospitalized at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

“He loved hunting and fishing, and he would help anybody; it doesn’t matter what time, where, how much, he was always there,” Martinez remembered.

TRENDING STORIES:

Troopers said charges are pending against the EMS driver, but did not say which charges.

Martinez said her dad and son were pulled over on the side of the highway and had their hazard lights on at the time of the crash.

Schoon suffered multiple lacerations, internal bleeding and a broken collarbone. He underwent surgery and is doing better.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for a statement. A spokesperson replied:

“Our hearts go out to everyone involved in the accident and their loved ones. We are cooperating with the accident investigation and providing mental and emotional support to staff members who have been impacted.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group