‘Full of love:’ Georgia high school student-athlete dies following accident

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of a high school student who died following an accident.

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The Clinch County High School shared last Thursday, it was mourning the loss of a member of its student body.

Family and friends identified the student as Jonah Pittman,18.

School officials said Pittman was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

According to a GoFundMe, Pittman died from injuries sustained in an accident.

Pittman, a senior at Clinch County High School played football until his junior and “continued to be one of the biggest supporters of all CCHS sports, the GoFundMe states.

WALB-TV spoke with Pittman’s friends and classmates, who describe him as someone who brought energy and positivity wherever he went, especially through sports and school activities.

The GoFundMe states that four years ago, the high school senior received a heart transplant.

“Through it all, he showed incredible strength, resilience and faith,” loved ones say.

Family says that experience never took away his joy for life.

“Jonah’s life was full of love, laughter and the kind of joy that left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him,” loved ones said.

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Family says his death has left an unimaginable hole in the hearts of his family, friends and the community.

According to an obituary, his funeral was held on Monday.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Pittman family. Click here if you would like to donate.

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