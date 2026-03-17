AR-15 pistol found at 16-year-old’s feet during Georgia traffic stop

BIBB COUNTY, Ga — A teenager was arrested after deputies said he was found with a loaded AR-15 pistol during a traffic stop.
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Bibb County deputies were responding to a burglary when they spotted a Mercedes-Benz speeding away from the Presidential Parkway shopping center.
Deputies later pulled the car over on Log Cabin Drive.
During the traffic stop, while speaking with those inside the car, a deputy noticed a gun on the front passenger floorboard at the 16-year-old’s feet.
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Authorities said the weapon was an AR-15 pistol equipped with a 30-round magazine. The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber.
The teen was arrested. The driver was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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