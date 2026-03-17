Injured hiker rescued from north Georgia mountains in 26-degree temperatures

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — An injured hiker is safe after a challenging rescue operation in the North Georgia mountains.

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Fannin County Emergency Management Agency says crews responded to the Appalachian Trail near Springer Mountain, the trail’s southern starting point, to help a hiker who could not make it out on his own.

Officials say the hiker began his trip the day before and spent the night on the trail. After suffering an injury, he was unable to leave the area safely.

Rescue crews had to navigate steep, rugged terrain to reach him. The area around Springer Mountain, located within the Chattahoochee National Forest, is known for its remote conditions and limited access, often requiring responders to hike long distances on foot.

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Conditions worsened significantly during the rescue. Temperatures dropped from around 66 degrees the day before to 26 degrees with snow falling and light accumulation on the ground, making the mission more difficult for both the hiker and first responders.

Despite the challenges, crews reached the injured hiker and safely helped him out of the woods.

Emergency officials say the incident is a reminder of how quickly conditions can change in the North Georgia mountains. They urge hikers to check the forecast, carry proper cold-weather gear, share their plans with someone, and be prepared for rapidly shifting weather.

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