‘Why’d you shoot?’ Body camera video shows moment Douglas Co. deputy shoots man in upside down car

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Newly released body camera video shows the moment a man was shot by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy in November 2023.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 36-year-old Cameron Hunt led deputies on a chase down I-20 after they tried pulling him over for speeding.
Hunt lost control of his SUV as he exited off the interstate, flipping the SUV on its roof.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Body camera video from two deputies, which was shared with Channel 2 Action News by Hunt’s attorneys, shows them approach the car and command Hunt to show them his hands.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones is breaking down the body camera video for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.
He sticks his hands out of the door, but one of the deputies fires a single shot.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man shot to death in Old Fourth Ward identified as owner of popular Buckhead seafood restaurant
- Hundreds of Clayton County classrooms don’t have teachers days before school starts back
- ‘I’m not your woman:’ Man strangles woman to death after she rejects him on dating app
“Why’d you shoot?” the other deputy can be heard asking.
“He went like this,” the deputy who fired a shot says while making a motion with his hands.
Hunt is pulled out of the car and tells the deputies that he’s been hit.
He survived his injuries, but his attorneys say he was unarmed and following deputies’ commands.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group