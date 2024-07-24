‘Why’d you shoot?’ Body camera video shows moment Douglas Co. deputy shoots man in upside down car

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Newly released body camera video shows the moment a man was shot by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy in November 2023.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 36-year-old Cameron Hunt led deputies on a chase down I-20 after they tried pulling him over for speeding.

Hunt lost control of his SUV as he exited off the interstate, flipping the SUV on its roof.

Body camera video from two deputies, which was shared with Channel 2 Action News by Hunt’s attorneys, shows them approach the car and command Hunt to show them his hands.

He sticks his hands out of the door, but one of the deputies fires a single shot.

“Why’d you shoot?” the other deputy can be heard asking.

“He went like this,” the deputy who fired a shot says while making a motion with his hands.

Hunt is pulled out of the car and tells the deputies that he’s been hit.

He survived his injuries, but his attorneys say he was unarmed and following deputies’ commands.

