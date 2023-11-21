GBI: Man leads deputies on chase along I-20 before being shot by Douglas Co. deputy

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A 36-year-old man was shot after he led deputies on a chase along Interstate 20, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
It all began on Sunday around 12:45 a.m. The GBI said Douglas County deputies were trying to stop an SUV for speeding on I-20.
Authorities said the driver, later identified as Cameron Hunt, 36, of Douglasville refused to stop and a chase began.
Hunt lost control of his SUV as he exited off the interstate, flipping the SUV on its roof.
The GBI states that as deputies proceeded toward the vehicle, Hunt made a motion with his hands and was shot once by a deputy.
Hunt was taken out of the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Once the GBI independent investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.
