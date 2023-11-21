GBI: Man leads deputies on chase along I-20 before being shot by Douglas Co. deputy

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A 36-year-old man was shot after he led deputies on a chase along Interstate 20, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It all began on Sunday around 12:45 a.m. The GBI said Douglas County deputies were trying to stop an SUV for speeding on I-20.

Authorities said the driver, later identified as Cameron Hunt, 36, of Douglasville refused to stop and a chase began.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hunt lost control of his SUV as he exited off the interstate, flipping the SUV on its roof.

The GBI states that as deputies proceeded toward the vehicle, Hunt made a motion with his hands and was shot once by a deputy.

Hunt was taken out of the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Once the GBI independent investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.

IN OTHER NEWS:

73 people displaced after fire at Brookhaven apartment complex days before Thanksgiving





©2023 Cox Media Group