26 arrested during 2-day human trafficking operation in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A two-day human trafficking operation in Coweta County has led to the arrest of more than two dozen people.

Last week, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office along with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office organized a two-day human trafficking operation.

During the two days, six victims of human trafficking were rescued and moved to safety.

On Thursday, three suspects were arrested for prostitution, seven were arrested for pandering and there were two victims rescued. Other charges included possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of THC, and possession of F/A during certain crimes.

On Friday night, there were four victims rescued. Deputies arrested three suspects for pandering and four suspects for pimping. Other charges included possession of a Schedule IV drug and an outstanding warrant.

In total, 26 people were arrested, including 12 for prostitution, 10 for pandering and four for pimping. Three suspects are currently under investigation for human trafficking and drug charges, according to Haralson County officials.

The following include the arrests and list of charges:

Miguel Garcia- Pandering

Davian Harding- Pandering

Deontavius Pittman-Pandering, possession of ecstasy

Octavian Brown- Pandering, possession w/intent to distribute

Jose Gonzalez- Avarca - Pandering

Stephen Hovanic -Pandering

Michael Matherne -Pandering

Donald McGaha -Pandering

Victor O. Alvarez Martinez - Pimping; to be indicted on Human Trafficking

Juan Puente Pimping; to be indicted on Human Trafficking

Prince Antoine – Pimping

Phillip Floyd– Pandering

Sergio J DeArmas Alfaras– Pimping; investigating further

Christopher Allen- Pandering

