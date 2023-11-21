Debris found during search for Georgia fishermen who disappeared a month ago, families say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A nonprofit assisting families in the search for three Georgia fishermen who disappeared a month ago said they have found debris from the boat.

Tyler Barlow, Caleb Wilkinson, and Dalton Conway went on a trip on Oct. 14 aboard the “Carol Ann” but never returned to shore. Their family and and the boat’s owner haven’t been able to contact them since then.

After the boat disappeared, the Coast Guard searched more than 94,000 square miles for a week and found no traces of the boat or the missing men. They called off the search on Oct. 27.

United Cajun Navy posted a statement that fish box and buoy balls were found around 16 miles off the coast of St. Augustine. The nonprofit confirmed with the boat’s owner that the debris belonged to the Carol Ann.

Barlow, Wilkinson and Conway’s families told Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax that they weren’t giving up hope.

“We need something. We can’t go with nothing and not knowing ever. Heart can’t take that,” Barlow’s mother Kim Jones told Action News Jax.

“I can only hope and pray that my son’s still alive and that he’s holding on and all three of those boys have the strength,” Chris Barlow said.

Action News Jax reported that the families reached out to the United Cajun Navy for their help as well as a private pilot to continue the search.

“If anyone is in this area and can join the search or reach out to others in the area to help us! Thank you to everyone involved in the search, for SHARING this post, and praying with us that these boys are found,” the group posted on Facebook.

