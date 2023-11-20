Metro Atlanta woman charged more than $7,000 for Subway sandwich says she can’t get her money back

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — More than $7,000 for a Subway Italian sub.

That’s what a metro Atlanta woman discovered charged to her credit card bill after ordering her regular #4 from a College Park Subway.

“I could have gone to Italy and got the sandwich,” Vera Conner told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

Conner says at the end of every week she checks her credit card statements and that’s when she noticed the charge.

“I know exactly what it normally costs, it’s $7.54,” she said.

But the bill for the meal charged to her credit card was $7,112.98.

“I was like, oh, my God, how did this happen?” Conner said.

