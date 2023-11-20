Police investigate man with gunshot wound outside Atlanta City Hall

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man collapsed outside Atlanta City Hall suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln is at the scene and saw Atlanta police detain one man.

Lincoln saw the victim, who appeared conscious and alert, lying on the sidewalk as Grady Memorial Hospital EMS workers attended to him.

Atlanta police say they believe the shooting may have happened outside of their jurisdiction.

Their investigation is continuing.

