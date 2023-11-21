Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man with rifle who ran from Ga. Dollar General

ALBANY, Ga. — Deputies in Lee County, Georgia are searching for an armed and dangerous man after he ran from them.

On Thursday, sheriff’s deputies tried to make contact with Austin Ray White, who they say was on the side of the Dollar General store at 3005 North Slappey Blvd. in Albany armed with a rifle.

When deputies tried to arrest him, White ran into Dougherty County, where deputies lost sight of him in a wooded area.

White is wanted on an active arrest warrant for loitering and prowling from this incident.

Deputies believe he may still be armed with the rifle and he should be considered dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him, but instead call 911.

