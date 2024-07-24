GA police officer’s wife killed, another seriously injured after logging truck crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a woman was killed when she plowed into a logging truck on a Georgia highway.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said 58-year-old Tonya Leidy, of Guyton, was driving northbound on Highway 17 just before 11 a.m. Tuesday when she crossed the center line and hit the logging truck head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the logging truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road was shut down for nearly seven hours as officers investigated. It has since reopened.

It’s unclear why Leidy veered into the oncoming lane.

Friends said on a GoFundMe set up to help Leidy’s family that she was the wife of police officer Ken Leidy.

Michael Akers set up the GoFundMe to help with Leidy’s funeral costs.

You can donate HERE.

