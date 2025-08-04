Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week

Montlick Injury Attorneys honors the best high school athletes on the field and in the community with the Athlete of the Week and the Athletes of the Year.

Past Athletes of the Week include Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves, UGA and Holy Spirit Prep and Trevor Lawrence, from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Clemson and Cartersville.

During the school year, WSB-TV will highlight male and female athletes who are the best of the best. Following that, you’ll get to vote for the Athletes of the Year.

The winner will receive a trophy recognizing their honor, and their school will receive $5,000 from Montlick Injury Attorneys.

Holy Innocents' Caleb Wilson: Montlick Injury Attorneys 2025 Male Athlete of the Year

North Forsyth's Logan Currie: Montlick Injury Attorneys 2025 Female Athlete of the Year

