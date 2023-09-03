APD releases photos of ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest in valet’s shooting death

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released new photos of a person of interest hours after a valet was shot and killed trying to stop a car break-in.
Officers received reports of a person shot at 1:35 a.m. near a parking garage behind the Longhorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road NE. When they arrived, officers found a valet who had been shot in the chest.
Investigators determined that the valet was trying to stop a car break-in when he was shot. The victim died from his injuries at the hospital. Family members identified the victim as Harrison Olvey.
Homicide detectives obtained photos of a person of interest who they are considering armed and dangerous.
Police believe the man is driving a newer model Kia K500 with dark-tinted windows and an unknown tag number.
Police say anyone who recognizes the man can anonymously call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or online here.
