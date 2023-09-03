Valet shot to death after interrupting car break-in, 5th homicide in Atlanta this weekend

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Atlanta.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot at 1:35 a.m. near a parking garage behind the Longhorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road NE.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim worked as a valet when he interrupted someone breaking into a car.

Police said the suspect shot the victim in the chest and left the scene.

The suspect has not been identified.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

This is the fifth homicide that has happened in Atlanta this weekend.

Police told WSB Tonight’s Courtney Francisco that despite the four deadly shootings this weekend, Atlanta Police Department statistics show homicides are down in the city. They have fallen 43 percent in the past month.

The investigation remains ongoing.

