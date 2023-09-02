4 people shot to death in Atlanta in less than 12 hours, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating four homicides in a less than 12-hour time period.

Investigators say that between 1 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to at least four shootings. At each of those scenes, they found one person who had been shot and died from their injuries.

Channel 2 Action News crews are following up on all of the shootings and will have the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to Thomasville Blvd. SE and Henry Thomas Drive SE where they found a man in his 30s suffering a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Investigators later learned the shooting happened on Norwood Road SE, nearly a mile from where the victim was found.

Police have since arrested Leverett Hancock, 40, and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Just after 3 a.m., officers were called to Fairburn Road NW where they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released. There is no word on possible suspects.

At 9:57 a.m., officers responded to a person down call at a home on Magnolia Way NW. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Investigators say they have identified a person of interest in the man’s shooting death.

Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to a fourth shooting on Margaret Place NW where a woman had been shot.

Police say the woman and a person of interest, who is a known acquaintance to the victim, were in an argument over eviction when the shooting occurred.

It’s unclear if the woman was being evicted from the home. Her identity has not been released.

