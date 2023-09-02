Parking deck partially collapses outside Atlanta grocery store

ATLANTA — A downtown Atlanta parking garage has partially collapsed.

Atlanta police confirmed that the top floor of the parking deck for the Publix Super Market at Summerhill on Hank Aaron Drive SE collapsed sometime Saturday morning.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News that police and fire crews are in the area assessing the damage.

The cause of the collapse is unknown.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Publix for a statement but has not received a response.

The Publix location opened to the public in June of 2023.

