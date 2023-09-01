2 metro Atlanta cities make top 3 in list of 25 best places to live in the Southeast

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta cities have been named on the list of 25 best places to live in the southeast -- and they are both in the top three.

Every year, Livability.com puts together a list of the Top 100 Places to Live in America and then breaks the list down by regions.

The list is based on cities with populations between 75,000 and 500,000 people.

Roswell came in at #3 because of its historic charm, strong economy and nationally recognized healthcare facilities. The Atlanta suburb is also extremely family-friendly with several annual festivals and top-rated public schools.

Roswell also offers a lot for nature lovers due to its prime location on the Chattahoochee River.

Johns Creek, another wealthy suburb of Atlanta, came in at #1. According to Livability, Johns Creek offers safe neighborhoods, great schools and a thriving healthcare economy. The city of 80,000-plus has a small-town feel and hosts several international festivals to celebrate its diversity.

Johns Creek is also known for its beautiful parks, which also include the Chattahoochee River National Recreation area.

