2 dead, 2 injured in string of separate shootings across the city of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating three shootings within 24 hours of each other.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News that the first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Orlando Drive SW.
When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old and 22-year-old who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital.
The identities and conditions of the victims are unknown.
According to the investigation, a dispute between a woman’s current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend escalated to gunfire. Police said the dispute involved the woman and her one-month-old child.
Authorities are still working to determine who initiated the gunfire.
The second shooting occurred at 1:07 a.m. near Thomasville Boulevard SE and Henry Thomas Drive SE.
Police confirmed that a man in his 30s was found dead when officers arrived. His identity has not been released.
According to the investigation, the shooting stemmed from an argument with a man the victim knew.
Officials have detained at least one person in connection to the shooting.
The third shooting occurred at 3:03 a.m. on Fairburn Road in northwest Atlanta.
Police confirmed that officers located a man in his 40s who had been shot and killed. His identity has not been released.
No suspects have been taken into custody.
Police have not said if all three shootings are connected.
The shootings all remain under investigation.
