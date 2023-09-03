‘It could have been me’; Neighbors react to crane falling through Atlanta Publix

ATLANTA — Saturday night barriers blocked off access to the Publix on Hank Aaron Road. It is a strong reminder to neighbors that their neighborhood grocery story is closed.

“I shop at the Publix every time I try to cook,” said Jasmine Jacquet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jasmine Jacquet said that is about one to two visits a week.

“It’s very convenient, just a walk down from Yugo, where my boyfriend lives.”

Saturday, the Publix is closed because of a giant hole in the parking garage.

“I was just walking in that exact same spot. It could have been me, falling through. I cannot believe it,” said Jacquet.

News Drone 2 flew over the parking deck on Saturday where a large crane could be seen in the bottom of that hole. Atlanta Fire Officials tell Channel 2 Action News, the crane fell through the first floor of the parking deck around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta Fire Officials tell Channel 2 Action News, the crane fell through the first floor of the parking deck. Officials said when the crane fell, a water line ruptured and caused a diesel leak.

They were able to stop the diesel from running into storm drains.

Atlanta Police said it appears the truck was too heavy for the parking deck.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Noah Nelson lives across the street. “When my teammate first sent it to me, I thought he was pranking me. I thought he was being funny. I found out it was true, and it was very concerning.”

Nelson said this is a huge inconvenience. “It is the only grocery store, we have around here, and it is in walking distance. The next one would be the Walmart that was just shut down on MLK. So, it is very hard to find groceries now.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Food pantry opens inside Atlanta school to let students focus on grades, not hunger

©2023 Cox Media Group