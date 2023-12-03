No three-peat: Georgia left out of this year’s College Football Playoff

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs dreams of a national championship three-peat are over.

The College Football Playoff committee did not select Georgia hours after its SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama. The committee on Sunday afternoon selected: No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama.

The committee placed ACC champions Florida State at No. 5 and Georgia at No. 6.

Now, the Bulldogs wait to learn their bowl game destination.

