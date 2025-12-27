2 Atlanta Publix grocery stores shutting their doors on Saturday

ATLANTA — Shoppers have one more day to visit the Publix grocery stores at Atlantic Station and on Shallowford Road before both locations close Saturday, ending nearly two decades of service at the midtown site.

Publix announced earlier this month it would shut down the two stores, saying “several factors went into the decision.”

The closures have sparked concern among nearby residents, particularly those who rely on walking or public transportation for groceries.

“Once a day, you know, like, I come on my lunch break,” said Joshua Randle, who described the Atlantic Station Publix as part of his daily routine.

With the store closing, he said he will have to find another option.

Neighbors say the loss leaves Atlantic Station without a full-service grocery store within walking distance. Organizers have launched a petition — now with more than 500 signatures — urging Trader Joe’s to consider the space. The company would not confirm whether it is specifically looking at the location.

Satya Bhan, president of the Atlantic Station Civic Association, said the issue impacts everyone who lives within walking distance of the store.

“A lot of us don’t have cars. We have a lot of elderly population, and people in wheelchairs who specifically moved to this neighborhood for the easy access to groceries and retail,” Bhan said.

Bhan told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that about 6,000 people live directly in Atlantic Station and that conversations are underway with multiple grocery chains.

“I understand there are multiple grocery stores, at least five, that are in talks currently in bringing back a full-service grocery store to Atlantic Station as quickly as possible,” he said.

In the meantime, the Atlantic Station shuttle is being adjusted to help residents reach groceries.

“The Atlantic Station shuttle is now going to have a stop at the Kroger on Howell Mill just to provide interim access to our neighbors,” Bhan said, adding, “There will be a little bit of a gap. We’re trying to make sure the gap is minimal.”

Atlantic Station management declined to confirm potential tenants but released a statement saying in part, “Our leasing team remains focused on curating a tenant mix that complements and enhances the property.”

Residents affected by the closures still have several nearby Publix options.

Customers of the Atlantic Station store can visit five Publix locations within a two-mile radius:

The Plaza Midtown, 950 W. Peachtree St. NW (1 mile)

Howell Mill Village, 2020 Howell Mill Road NW (1.5 miles)

Ansley Mall, 1544 Piedmont Ave. NE (1.6 miles)

Publix at Piedmont, 595 Piedmont Ave. NE (1.8 miles)

Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, 2365 Peachtree Road NE (2 miles)

Shoppers who use the Shallowford Road Publix also have several nearby alternatives within about four miles:

Briarcliff Village Shopping Center, 2162 Henderson Mill Road NE (2.0 miles)

Town Brookhaven, 104 Town Blvd., Brookhaven (2.7 miles)

Chamblee Plaza, 5534 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee (2.8 miles)

Cambridge Square Shopping Center, 2010 Johnson Ferry Road NE (3.3 miles)

Shamrock Plaza, 3870 N. Druid Hills Road, Decatur (3.6 miles)

Toco Hills Shopping Center, 2969 N. Druid Hills Road NE (3.6 miles)

The Atlantic Station Publix will close at 7 p.m. Saturday, earlier than its usual 10 p.m. closing time. The Shallowford Road location will also close on Saturday.

The DSW at Atlantic Station will be closing on January 24. Bhan said he was told during negotiations that a Nordstrom Rack may be coming to the space.

Residents say they remain hopeful that a new grocery store will return.

“There is a lot of demand for a full-service grocery store in Atlantic Station, and I think everybody should be looking at it very seriously,” Bhan said.

©2025 Cox Media Group