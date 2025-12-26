‘Big Brother’ star from Atlanta dies on Christmas Day

ATLANTA — Mickey Lee, who appeared on the most recent season of the reality TV show “Big Brother,” has died at the age of 35, her family said.

“With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening,” they said Friday on her Instagram. “Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike.

“She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.

A GoFundMe started by her family said she had suffered several cardiac arrests and had been admitted to the ICU earlier this week.

It had raised more than $32,000 by Friday.

Lee was originally from Jacksonville, Florida, but had moved to the Atlanta area.

