Georgia family went out looking at Christmas lights. When they came back, their home was gone.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County family is struggling this Christmas after a raging fire destroyed their new home while they were out enjoying the holiday.

“We took the kids to see Christmas lights. We were gone 30 minutes, and got the call the house was on fire. When we got here, it was fully engulfed,” said Stephanie Skrzypek.

She told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that she and her husband designed and built their dream home on five acres in Carroll County two years ago.

Shortly after firefighters arrived at the home on Paynes Lake Road Friday night, she says her mother told them two family dogs were trapped in the burning house. Firefighters rushed in to save them and revived them outside the home.

“They were unconscious, but they saved them, and they’re doing well,” said Skrzypek.

Carroll County Fire Rescue has not determined the cause of the fire, but Skrzypek says an investigator told her one suspected cause is an exploding lithium battery.

“When a lithium battery explodes, it’s very hot. The investigator, the way she explained it, it started on the side of the house, which is where my boy’s room is, and it came from a lithium battery,” she said.

Skrzypek said the fire also destroyed a home bakery business that she had run for 10 years, specializing in custom-made cakes and other treats.

“It was called Sweet Tooth Creations by Stephanie,” said Skrzypek.

The couple says they plan to rebuild. And despite losing most everything they own, they say they are grateful this holiday season.

“That’s all I can thank God for. We are all together. That’s the biggest Christmas gift I can have all year,” said Thomas Skrzypek.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family. It has already raised more than $14,000.

