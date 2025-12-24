Body found identified as Cobb man who vanished from skate park

ACWORTH, Ga. — The search for a missing Acworth man has come to a tragic end.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that a body found in Oglethorpe County last month has been identified as Kenny Jackson Jr., 21.

Kenny Jackson was reported missing last month.

He was last seen at Brooke Run State Park in Dunwoody, which is about an hour away from where the body was discovered and more than 70 miles from his home.

“I feel defeated, I feel sadness and anger. I don’t know where my son is,” Wendy Jackson, his mother, told Newell earlier this month.

Wendy Jackson expressed her concerns about her son’s disappearance, noting that he always responded to her calls and text messages.

“I think that he was possibly meeting someone and something went left. I say that, but there’s other things that run through my head, and I don’t know, I don’t know,” she said.

Investigators have not commented on his cause of death.

