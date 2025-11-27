Family desperate for answers after son’s disappearance from skate park

ACWORTH, Ga. — Kenny Jackson, 21, has been missing for a week after his car was flagged over 70 miles away from his home in Cobb County.

Police have been searching for Jackson, who was last seen at Brook Run Skate Park in Dunwoody.

His car was later identified in Watkinsville, and his phone was last pinged in the same area.

“I feel sadness and anger. I don’t know where my son is,” said Wendy Jackson, Kenny’s mother, expressing her distress over her son’s disappearance.

Wendy Jackson noticed something was wrong when her text messages to Kenny went unanswered.

She shared that she asked him why his phone was off and expressed concern over his lack of response.

Police collaborated with private drone operators to search wooded areas and lakes in Watkinsville for over eight hours.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s family has been proactive in their search efforts, distributing hundreds of flyers and hiring a private investigator.

Wendy Jackson described her son as a normal guy who enjoys skateboarding, video games, and spending time with friends.

She mentioned that his bedroom appeared normal, with no signs of him packing or planning to leave.

The family has raised over $15,000 to aid in the search for Kenny Jackson, highlighting the community’s support and their determination to find him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department.

