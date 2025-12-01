Metro Atlanta mom fears body found could be her missing son

ACWORTH, Ga. — A Cobb County mother fears a body found over the weekend in Oglethorpe County could be her missing son.

Kenny Jackson, 21, disappeared from his Acworth home nearly two weeks ago.

He was last seen at Brooke Run State Park in Dunwoody, which is about an hour away from where the body was discovered and more than 70 miles from his home.

“I feel defeated, I feel sadness and anger. I don’t know where my son is,” Wendy Jackson, his mother, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell last week.

Wendy Jackson expressed her concerns about her son’s disappearance, noting that he always responded to her calls and text messages.

“I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve never known where he was,” she said.

On Saturday, family members and 20 volunteers searched Oconee County, where police say Kenny’s car was last seen.

“I think that he was possibly meeting someone and something went left. I say that, but there’s other things that run through my head, and I don’t know, I don’t know,” she said.

The body was found more than an hour away from the area the family searched.

Wendy Jackson mentioned that there has been no activity on Kenny’s bank account, and his phone is off.

She declined an interview as she awaits confirmation on the identity of the body.

