Large water main break closes Decatur schools, some DeKalb County students relocated

DECATUR, Ga. — A large water main break has washed out part of a DeKalb County road. All City of Decatur Schools have closed for the day and students at three DeKalb County Schools have been relocated.

The 36-inch water main break happened Monday on Midway Road. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, where it spotted a large hole in the road. There is no timetable for when repairs will be completed.

The City Schools of Decatur says it has sent all students home effective immediately.

“At CSD, your child’s health and well-being are our highest priorities. Due to safety and sanitation concerns, we will close all schools, including College Heights and the Frasier Center, as well as offices, for today, Dec. 1,” the district wrote.

The district will issue Chromebooks to students in 3rd through 12th grade and work will be sent home with students in kindergarten to 2nd grade. All after-school programs and athletics are canceled.

The DeKalb County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that three DCSD schools had students moved to other locations.

Students at Avondale Elementary, DeKalb School of the Arts and Wadsworth Magnet School were impacted. The district said it informed parents and guardians about dismissal and relocation instructions.

“DCSD is prepared to receive and support students at the accommodating schools, including providing lunches to students. DCSD remains committed to ensuring continuity of learning and student safety throughout this temporary change,” the district said. “We appreciate the flexibility and patience of our schools and families as repairs continue, and extend a special thank-you to our hosting schools for their collaboration and support.”

