Rockdale County

‘Armed and dangerous’ inmate on the run after escaping Grady, crashing stolen SUV

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Inmate escapes, crashes stolen car The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says Timothy Shane was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital around midnight and escaped an hour later.
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County inmate is on the run after deputies say he escaped in Atlanta, stole a SUV and crashed it.

Timothy Shane went to Grady Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation around midnight and escaped around 1:20 a.m., according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The latest on the search, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Rockdale County Sheriff Lt. Billy Burrell tells Channel 2 Action News that investigators are still working to find out how Shane escaped.

The sheriff’s office said Shane stole a SUV at Piedmont Ave and Auburn Ave, but crashed it less than a mile away on Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers and deputies are still looking for Shane. They say the inmate was last seen wearing a hospital gown with no shoes on. 

According to the sheriff’s office, he has a host of charges including drug, fleeing and attempting to lewd, reckless driving. 

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read