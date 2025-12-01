‘Armed and dangerous’ inmate on the run after escaping Grady, crashing stolen SUV

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County inmate is on the run after deputies say he escaped in Atlanta, stole a SUV and crashed it.
Timothy Shane went to Grady Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation around midnight and escaped around 1:20 a.m., according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Rockdale County Sheriff Lt. Billy Burrell tells Channel 2 Action News that investigators are still working to find out how Shane escaped.
The sheriff’s office said Shane stole a SUV at Piedmont Ave and Auburn Ave, but crashed it less than a mile away on Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd.
Officers and deputies are still looking for Shane. They say the inmate was last seen wearing a hospital gown with no shoes on.
According to the sheriff’s office, he has a host of charges including drug, fleeing and attempting to lewd, reckless driving.
