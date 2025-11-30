‘So much love to give’: Pregnant woman’s family in mourning after deadly crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman killed just one day after Thanksgiving has been identified by her family.

Jaylah Donald, 19, was involved in a crash with a suspected DUI driver in Newton County on Friday. Neither she nor her unborn baby boy survived.

Georgia State Patrol says Donald was a passenger in a car that was “backing improperly” from a driveway when a BMW hit the car on the passenger side.

Family told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that Takila Donald and her mother, 38-year-old Takila Donald, were dropping a neighbor off at home Thanksgiving night.

Investigators say the driver of the BMW was found to be under the influence.

“People that’s out there and driving and getting behind the wheel with alcohol in their system, just don’t do it,” said Charla Hines, Jaylah Jaylah Donald’s aunt and Takila Donald’s sister. “It’s not worth the life. It’s not worth the family grieving, especially around the holidays.”

Medics life-flighted Takila Donald to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her family says she’s still in critical condition. She is on a ventilator and has brain swelling.

“I just love both of them, and I pray my mom pulls through, so I can see her another time,” said Chavius Donald, Jaylah Donald’s brother and Takila Donald’s son.

The family described Jaylah Donald as a person who was full of life.

“Jaylah was loved deeply by everyone who knew her. She was sweet, joyful, caring and always carried a beautiful smile. She had so much life ahead of her and so much love to give,” her family wrote. “She deserved more time. Her baby deserved a chance at life. Our hearts will forever ache for the future that was stolen from them.”

They say she carried her baby with joy for the past seven months and was excited about beginning her journey into adulthood. They said she was set to start college in January.

The family started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for a memorial for Donald and her baby boy.

