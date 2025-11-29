Pregnant passenger dies in crash believed to involve DUI, GSP says

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A crash in Newton County early Friday morning resulted in the death of a pregnant passenger and serious injuries to others involved.

Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened on Fairview Road near Crestfield Circle at 12:34 a.m. Friday when a black Hyundai Sonata, backing improperly from a private drive, was struck by a BMW traveling west on Fairview Road. The passenger of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was airlifted to Grady Hospital.

The driver of the BMW, who authorities said was found to be under the influence, sustained injuries and faces pending charges.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash to determine the exact circumstances and responsibilities of each driver.

Charges are pending for both the Hyundai’s driver, who failed to yield while backing into the road, and the BMW’s driver, who was driving under the influence, GSP said.

The names of those involved in the crash haven’t yet been revealed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group