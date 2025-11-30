Assistant secretary of Georgia Republican Party steps down

ATLANTA — A young conservative activist has resigned as assistant secretary of the Georgia GOP.

Ja’Quon Stembridge’s resignation was announced by Chairman Josh McKoon in a social media post Sunday.

The resignation is effective Saturday, McKoon said.

Stembridge’s political social media pages have been removed.

The full statement from McKoon is below:

Today I announce the resignation of Ja’Quon Stembridge as Assistant Secretary of the Georgia Republican Party, effective November 29, 2025.The Georgia Republican Party will move promptly to fill the vacancy in accordance with our bylaws. — Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon

Channel 2’s Cory James talked to Stembridge in September to get his reaction to the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as Stembridge is a member of Turning Point USA.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this resignation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group