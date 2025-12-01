Woman shot at Athens dentist’s office near high school

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a dentist’s office near Clarke Central High School.
The shooting happened at McRae Dental located on Baxter Street Monday morning.
Police told Channel 2 Action News they are working to learn more on what led up to the shooting, but confirmed a woman was shot multiple times.
A security alert from the University of Georgia Police Department went out to staff and students at 7:45 a.m., saying ACCPD was investigating a shooting at McCrae Dental.
No additional information was immediately available.
