Woman shot at Athens dentist’s office near high school

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a dentist’s office near Clarke Central High School.

The shooting happened at McRae Dental located on Baxter Street Monday morning.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they are working to learn more on what led up to the shooting, but confirmed a woman was shot multiple times.

A security alert from the University of Georgia Police Department went out to staff and students at 7:45 a.m., saying ACCPD was investigating a shooting at McCrae Dental.

No additional information was immediately available.

