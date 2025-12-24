Carjackers steal SUV filled with Christmas gifts, tree from DeKalb County woman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman says carjackers stole more than her SUV just days before Christmas - they also took the holiday gifts she had planned for her grandson and even the family’s Christmas tree.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the armed carjackers LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Shunna Dixon says the carjacking happened in seconds early Saturday morning outside her home.

Home surveillance video shows two armed men walking onto Dixon’s property just before 5 a.m. The footage captures them getting into her SUV and driving away in less than 10 seconds, according to Dixon.

“I haven’t been able to sleep well,” Dixon told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Dixon told Channel 2 she had stepped toward her front door while her SUV warmed up. When she turned back around, she found herself face-to-face with two gunmen.

“I did what I thought I would normally do every other day,” Dixon said. “And then as I turned back around, it was two gunmen jumping into my vehicle, stealing my car.”

She said the incident has left her shaken and constantly on edge.

“I haven’t been able to come back out the door or go in without double checking,” Dixon said.

Inside the SUV were Christmas gifts for her grandson, along with the family’s Christmas tree, a loss Dixon says makes the crime even harder to process.

“It’s just a lot,” she said. “It’s the holiday season. They got my tree, they got some gifts, they got my truck, and they got me.”

Dixon is now asking the public for help locating her gray 2017 Nissan Rogue. She says she hopes recovering the vehicle will allow her to still give her grandson the Christmas she had planned.

She also questioned why so many young people are out committing violent crimes in the early morning hours.

“What do we need to do to get these kids out of the streets at 4 o’clock in the morning, harming adults that are really just trying to go to work and provide for their family?” Dixon said.

Dixon says her house keys were also inside the SUV, forcing her to change all the locks on her home.

Anyone who sees a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue is asked to contact DeKalb County police.

Her family has created a GoFundMe to help Dixon raise funds to purchase additional Christmas gifts for her son and possibly purchase a new car.

