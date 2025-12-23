Postal worker arrested on her route for mail theft. What she told USPS agents

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two U.S. Postal Service workers are no longer employed after police say they stole mail, and body camera video shows police arresting one of them.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell has spoken with multiple law enforcement agencies in Cobb County about five different cases involving USPS employees accused of stealing mail.

None of the cases appear to be connected.

In one of the most recent cases, police say postal worker Isis Hinson is at the center of a criminal investigation.

“Numerous envelopes containing greeting cards had been opened and discarded,” said Sgt. Eric Smith, Cobb County Police public information officer. “This was done at a cluster box in the Acworth area. They determined that an employee was responsible for these thefts.”

Around the same time, Austell police say they were investigating Adrienne Braziel, another postal worker, in an unconnected case.

“We were contacted by the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General,” said Capt. Tim Allen. “They had been working a case that led them to a couple of addresses here in Austell where gift cards were stolen.”

Police say Braziel was caught on security cameras at multiple locations using stolen AT&T Rewards cards that never made it to mailboxes on her route.

Body camera footage captured the moment police and USPS special agents worked together to arrest Braziel on her route. The video also reveals what police say she confessed to doing.

“She tried to say that some guy put her up to it, and he was benefiting from it,” the USPS agent says in the video. “I’m like, ‘How’s he benefiting from it? You’re the one going to the beauty salons.’”

Hinson and Braziel are no longer employed with the USPS. Police say it’s best to send gift cards or money virtually.

