Another store will be leaving Atlantic Station soon

ATLANTA — Days after it was announced Publix would be leaving Atlantic Station, another store will also be closing soon.

Atlantic Station’s owners confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that DSW’s lease will expire.

"We’ve been actively working toward a replacement tenant that supports Atlantic Station’s long-term retail merchandising vision. We look forward to sharing details once a new lease is finalized," a spokesperson for Hines, a real estate firm that owns the property, said.

Last week, Publix announced it would not renew its lease for the grocery store at the popular shopping district. The store’s last day is Dec. 27 and employees can transfer to another nearby location.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DSW to confirm its final day of operations and what’s being done for employees.

