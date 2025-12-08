Delta customers, including a Braves legend, express frustrations over delays

ATLANTA — Hundreds of Delta Air Lines flights experienced significant delays or cancellations on Sunday as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport experienced heavy fog conditions.

One of the frustrated customers? Atlanta Braves legend and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones.

Jones posted on his social media account that he was flying from Wichita to Atlanta on Sunday when his flight was diverted to Birmingham.

"It’s been 5 hrs here in BirmVegas and not one @Delta agent has said a word as to when we might actually get to ATL. I get the fog….but the customer service is nonexistent," Jones wrote on X.

Hours later, Jones gave an update saying he gave up on his Delta flight, rented a car and drove home.

“I can only hope that all the friends I made, while running tween concourse A and C, for 6+ hrs, made it home safely as well,” he tweeted. “I think I speak for most today….ur customer service su-hucks!"

Jones wasn’t the only frustrated customer. Channel 2’s Brittney Kleinpeter heard from several Delta flyers had to wait hours to get their bags after their flights were canceled.

“They’re telling us now it’s going to be three to four hours before we can get our bags, so we’re trying to figure out what to do,” Yasmin Saleh said.

“It’s annoying. There’s not much I can do about it. I just got to be patient until it’s resolved,” said Frank Meed.

The flight cancellations and delays continued into Monday. Delta Air Lines spokesperson sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement.

“Weather conditions have driven flight delays in Atlanta today and yesterday, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels. Customers can continue to monitor and manage their flights through the Fly Delta app.”

