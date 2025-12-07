Ground stop issued for Hartsfield-Jackson due to visibility

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration reported a ground stop for departures at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The ground stop is in effect until 9:45 a.m., according to the FAA.

Initially, the FAA advisory said there was a 30% to 60% chance of the ground stop being extended, beyond its original 8:45 a.m. stop time.

Officials said aircraft leaving Hartsfield-Jackson are being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice.

